Poland's PGE to announce large renewable energy takeover -CEO

23 mars (Reuters) - Poland's PGE PGE.WA will soon announce a large renewable energy takeover, PGE's CEO Wojciech Dabrowski told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We are at an advanced stage with many acquisition processes. We will announce a big acquisition decision when it comes to renewable energy very soon," Dabrowski said.

