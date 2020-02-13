Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Orange-Résultat opérationnel (Ebitdaal) en ligne au T4
Reuters•13/02/2020 à 07:37
13 février (Reuters) - Orange SA ORAN.PA : * ORANGE - EN 2020: L'EBITDAAL SERA STABLE POSITIF, LES ECAPEX 2020 SERONT EN HAUSSE DE 200 MILLIONS D'EUROS, LE CASH-FLOW ORGANIQUE DES ACTIVITÉS TÉLÉCOMS 2020 SERA SUPÉRIEUR À 2,3 MILLIARDS D'EUROS * ORANGE - L'AMBITION DE METTRE EN ŒUVRE UN PLAN D'ÉCONOMIES NETTES ADDITIONNEL DE 1 MILLIARD D'EUROS D'ICI 2023 SUR UNE BASE DE COÛTS INDIRECTS DÉLIMITÉE DE 14 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN 2019 DEVIENT UN ENGAGEMENT * ORANGE - PROPOSE LE VERSEMENT D'UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,70 EURO PAR ACTION POUR 2020 * ORANGE - SUR LA PÉRIODE 2021-2023, ORANGE VERSERA UN DIVIDENDE ANNUEL DE 0,70 EURO À MINIMA PAR ACTION * ORANGE - EBITDAAL AU T4 EUR 3,29 MDS (CONSENSUS ORANGE: EUR 3,29 MDS) * ORANGE - ECAPEX AU T4 EUR 2,06 MDS (CONSENSUS ORANGE: EUR 2,06 MDS) * ORANGE - CA AU T4 EUR 11,09 MDS (CONSENSUS ORANGE: EUR 11,01 MDS) * ORANGE - CASH-FLOW OPÉRATIONNEL AU T4 EUR 1,23 MDS VERSUS EUR 1,03 MDS IL Y A UN AN Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ORAN.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+1.63%
