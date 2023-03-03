Nicox : Présentations à des conférences scientifiques
03/03/2023
Nicox, société internationale spécialisée en ophtalmologie, annonce aujourd’hui des présentations à des conférences clé dans le domaine de l’ophtalmologie, dont le Congrès Annuel 2023 de l’American Glaucoma Society et le Congrès Annuel 2023 de l’Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.
AGS 2023 Congrès Annuel – 2-5 mars 2023, Austin, Texas, Etats-Unis
Titre du poster : NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide Donating Bimatoprost, Demonstrates Non-inferiority to Latanoprost in Phase 3 Mont Blanc Clinical Trial
ARVO 2023 Congrès Annuel – 23-27 avril 2023, New Orleans, Louisiane, Etats-Unis
Titre du poster : NCX 1728, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitor, but not its des-nitro derivative (NCX 1880), enhances ocular perfusion and improves photoreceptor function in rabbits with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina
Titre du poster : NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost, preserves rabbit eyes from biochemical and functional changes associated with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina
