Le groupe Bolloré propose d'acheter toutes les actions de Blue Solutions à €17/action
Reuters•08/04/2020 à 17:59
8 avril (Reuters) - Le groupe Bolloré BOLL.PA :
* PROPOSE D'ACQUÉRIR TOUTES LES ACTIONS DE BLUE SOLUTIONS
* OFFRE 17 EUROS PAR ACTION
* ENVISAGE D'OUVRIR L'OFFRE LE 28 MAI
* BOLLORÉ PARTICIPATIONS SE, SOCIÉTÉ HOLDING DU GROUPE BOLLORÉ, DÉTIENT À CE JOUR 17,60% DU CAPITAL ET 17,91% DES DROITS DE VOTE DE BLUE SOLUTIONS
Le communiqué de Bolloré:
(Bureau de Paris)
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-2.42%
