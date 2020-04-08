Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Le groupe Bolloré propose d'acheter toutes les actions de Blue Solutions à €17/action Reuters • 08/04/2020 à 17:59









8 avril (Reuters) - Le groupe Bolloré BOLL.PA : * PROPOSE D'ACQUÉRIR TOUTES LES ACTIONS DE BLUE SOLUTIONS * OFFRE 17 EUROS PAR ACTION * ENVISAGE D'OUVRIR L'OFFRE LE 28 MAI * BOLLORÉ PARTICIPATIONS SE, SOCIÉTÉ HOLDING DU GROUPE BOLLORÉ, DÉTIENT À CE JOUR 17,60% DU CAPITAL ET 17,91% DES DROITS DE VOTE DE BLUE SOLUTIONS Le communiqué de Bolloré: (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées BOLLORE Euronext Paris -2.42%