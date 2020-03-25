Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Lagardère suspend ses prévisions et réduit son dividende Reuters • 25/03/2020 à 08:45









25 mars (Reuters) - Lagardère LAGA.PA a annoncé mercredi dans un communiqué que: * LES EFFETS DE L'ÉPIDÉMIE DE CORONAVIRUS SE SONT ÉTENDUS AUX AUTRES OPÉRATIONS DE LA BRANCHE LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL RETAIL ET, À UN DEGRÉ MOINDRE, À L'ENSEMBLE DES AUTRES ACTIVITÉS DU GROUPE * LAGARDÈRE SUSPEND SES PRÉVISIONS POUR 2020 * LAGARDÈRE PROPOSE DE RÉDUIRE LE MONTANT DE SON DIVIDENDE DE 1,30 EURO À 1 EURO PAR ACTION Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LAGA.PA

Valeurs associées LAGARDERE Euronext Paris +7.40%