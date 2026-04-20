KKO International conclut joint-venture avec Lacasa pour produire chocolat en Côte d’Ivoire

* KKO International a signé 20 avril 2026 un accord avec groupe espagnol Lacasa visant la création d’une joint-venture entre Shokko et Lacasa pour développer production de produits chocolatés finis en Côte d’Ivoire. * Partenariat s’inscrit dans un rapprochement stratégique plus large, adossé à un protocole d’investissement prévoyant entrée de Lacasa au capital via augmentation de capital de 4,68 millions EUR. * Opération prévoit aussi attribution à Lacasa de 48 millions de BSA exerçables entre 2026 et 2032, pour un montant potentiel additionnel de 4,8 millions EUR. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. KKO International SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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