Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

JOURNAL-Résultats américains pour la semaine à venir
information fournie par Reuters20/10/2023 à 18:00

Journal de l'U.S. (.SPX) résultats des entreprises pour la semaine à venir.
 
** Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont exprimées en HAE, sauf indication contraire
 
 BÉNÉFICES AMÉRICAINS  
 
                                                Nom de                         Nom de l'événement
 Date de          Heure    RIC      l'entreprise                   
 début         de début                                            
                                                                   
                                                                   
 23-Oct-2023   AMC       ARE        Alexandria Real Estate         Communiqué de presse du troisième trimestre 2023
                                    Equities Inc                   d'Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
 23-Oct-2023   AMC       CDNS.O     Cadence Design Systems Inc     T3 2023 Cadence Design Systems Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 23-Oct-2023   AMC       WRB        W R Berkley Corp               T3 2023 W R Berkley Corp Communiqué de presse
 23-Oct-2023   AMC       BRO        Brown & Brown Inc              T3 2023 Brown & Brown Inc Communiqué de presse
 23-Oct-2023   AMC       PKG        Packaging Corp of America      T3 2023 Packaging Corp of America Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       MSFT.O     Microsoft Corp                 T1 2024 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       TXN.O      Texas Instruments Inc          T3 2023 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       V          Visa Inc                       T4 2023 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       GOOGL.O    Alphabet Inc                   T3 2023 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       WM         Waste Management Inc           T3 2023 Waste Management Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       CSGP.O     Groupe CoStar Inc              T3 2023 CoStar Group Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       FFIV.O     F5 Inc                         T4 2023 F5 Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       CB         Chubb Ltd                      T3 2023 Chubb Ltd Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   AMC       RHI        Robert Half Inc                T3 2023 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       PCAR.O     Paccar Inc                     T3 2023 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       FI         Fiserv Inc                     T3 2023 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       MMM        3M Co                          T3 2023 3M Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       KMB        Kimberly-Clark Corp            T3 2023 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       KO         Coca-Cola Co                   T3 2023 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       CNC        Centene Corp                   T3 2023 Centene Corp Earnings Release (en
                                                                   anglais)
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       IVZ        Invesco Ltd                    T3 2023 Invesco Ltd Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       DOW        Dow Inc                        T3 2023 Dow Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       GM         General Motors Co              T3 2023 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       HCA        HCA Healthcare Inc             T3 2023 HCA Healthcare Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       GE         General Electric Co            T3 2023 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       GLW        Corning Inc                    T3 2023 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       NUE        Nucor Corp                     T3 2023 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       DOV        Dover Corp                     T3 2023 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       SHW        Sherwin-Williams Co            T3 2023 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       PHM        Pultegroup Inc                 T3 2023 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       HAL        Halliburton Co                 T3 2023 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       ADM        Archer-Daniels-Midland Co      T3 2023 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       DGX        Quest Diagnostics Inc          T3 2023 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       RTX        RTX Corp                       T3 2023 Rtx Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       NEE        Nextera Energy Inc             T3 2023 Nextera Energy Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   BMO       VZ         Verizon Communications Inc     T3 2023 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 24-Oct-2023   08:00     ITW        Illinois Tool Works Inc        Publication des résultats du troisième trimestre
                                                                   2023 d'Illinois Tool Works Inc
 24-Oct-2023   06:55     PNR        Pentair PLC                    T3 2023 Pentair PLC Communiqué de presse
 24-Oct-2023   06:00     SYF        Synchrony Financial            T3 2023 Communiqué de presse de Synchrony
                                                                   Financial
 24-Oct-2023   06:00     DHR        Danaher Corp                   Communiqué des résultats de Danaher Corp pour le
                                                                   troisième trimestre 2023
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       NOW        ServiceNow Inc                 T3 2023 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       KLAC.O     KLA Corp                       T1 2024 KLA Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   17:00     BKR.O      Baker Hughes Co                T3 2023 Baker Hughes Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       IEX        IDEX Corp                      T3 2023 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       MAA        Mid-America Apartment          T3 2023 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                    Communities Inc                Earnings Release (en anglais)
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       ORLY.O     O'Reilly Automotive Inc        T3 2023 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 25-Oct-2023   17:00     TER.O      Teradyne Inc                   T3 2023 Teradyne Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   16:05     WHR        Whirlpool Corp                 T3 2023 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       ROL        Rollins Inc                    T3 2023 Rollins Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       AMP        Ameriprise Financial Inc       T3 2023 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       INVH       Invitation Homes Inc           T3 2023 Invitation Homes Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       RJF        Raymond James Financial Inc    T4 2023 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       GL         Globe Life Inc                 T3 2023 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       EQIX.O     Equinix Inc                    T3 2023 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       URI        United Rentals Inc             T3 2023 United Rentals Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       AVB        Avalonbay Communities Inc      T3 2023 Avalonbay Communities Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       MOH        Molina Healthcare Inc          T3 2023 Molina Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       ALGN.O     Align Technology Inc           T3 2023 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
                                                                   (Tentative)
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       EG         Everest Group Ltd              T3 2023 Everest Group Ltd Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       EW         Edwards Lifesciences Corp      T3 2023 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       UHS        Universal Health Services Inc  T3 2023 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release (en anglais)
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       IBM        International Business         T3 2023 International Business Machines Corp
                                    Machines Corp                  Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       VICI       VICI Properties Inc            T3 2023 VICI Properties Inc Earnings Release (en
                                                                   anglais)
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       META.O     Meta Platforms Inc             T3 2023 Meta Platforms Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   AMC       EQT        EQT Corp                       T3 2023 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       CME.O      CME Group Inc                  T3 2023 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       ODFL.O     Old Dominion Freight Line Inc  T3 2023 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       OTIS       Otis Worldwide Corp            T3 2023 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       HES        Hess Corp                      T3 2023 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       AVY        Avery Dennison Corp            T3 2023 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       TMO        Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc   T3 2023 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       ADP.O      Automatic Data Processing Inc  T1 2024 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       HLT        Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc  T3 2023 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       GD         General Dynamics Corp          T3 2023 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       BA         Boeing Co                      T3 2023 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       MCO        Moody's Corp                   T3 2023 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       MKTX.O     Marketaxess Holdings Inc       T3 2023 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       APH        Amphenol Corp                  T3 2023 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       TDY        Teledyne Technologies Inc      T3 2023 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       FTV        Fortive Corp                   T3 2023 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       TMUS.O     T-Mobile US Inc                T3 2023 T-Mobile US Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       ROP.O      Roper Technologies Inc         T3 2023 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       NSC        Norfolk Southern Corp          T3 2023 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2023   BMO       WAB        Westinghouse Air Brake         T3 2023 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
                                    Technologies Corp              Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   16:15     PFG.O      Principal Financial Group Inc  T3 2023 Principal Financial Group Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 26-Oct-2023   16:10     CMG        Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc     T3 2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 26-Oct-2023   16:05     VRSN.O     Verisign Inc                   T3 2023 Verisign Inc Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   16:05     COF        Capital One Financial Corp     T3 2023 Capital One Financial Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       AMZN.O     Amazon.com Inc                 T3 2023 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       HIG        Hartford Financial Services    T3 2023 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                                    Group Inc                      Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       JNPR       Juniper Networks Inc           T3 2023 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       RMD        Resmed Inc                     T1 2024 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       FE         FirstEnergy Corp               T3 2023 FirstEnergy Corp Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       DXCM.O     Dexcom Inc                     T3 2023 Dexcom Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       AJG        Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.      T3 2023 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       UDR        UDR Inc                        Communiqué de presse du troisième trimestre 2023
                                                                   d'UDR Inc
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       MHK        Mohawk Industries Inc          T3 2023 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       ENPH.O     Enphase Energy Inc             T3 2023 Enphase Energy Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       RSG        Republic Services Inc          T3 2023 Republic Services Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       DLR        Digital Realty Trust Inc       T3 2023 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       INTC.O     Intel Corp                     T3 2023 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       LHX        L3Harris Technologies Inc      T3 2023 L3harris Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release (en anglais)
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       EMN        Eastman Chemical Co            T3 2023 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       WY         Weyerhaeuser Co                T3 2023 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       ESS        Essex Property Trust Inc       T3 2023 Essex Property Trust Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       CINF.O     Cincinnati Financial Corp      T3 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       CPT        Camden Property Trust          T3 2023 Camden Property Trust Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   AMC       BIO        Bio Rad Laboratories Inc       T3 2023 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       LKQ.O      LKQ Corp                       T3 2023 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       AOS        A O Smith Corp                 T3 2023 A O Smith Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       VMC        Vulcan Materials Co            T3 2023 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       HON.O      Honeywell International Inc    T3 2023 Honeywell International Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       BG         Bunge Ltd                      T3 2023 Bunge Ltd Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       HAS.O      Hasbro Inc                     T3 2023 Hasbro Inc Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       TXT        Textron Inc                    T3 2023 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       CNP        CenterPoint Energy Inc         T3 2023 CenterPoint Energy Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       NOC        Northrop Grumman Corp          T3 2023 Northrop Grumman Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       BMY        Bristol-Myers Squibb Co        T3 2023 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       PCG        PG&E Corp                      T3 2023 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       RCL        Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    T3 2023 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       MRK        Merck & Co Inc                 T3 2023 Merck & Co Inc Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       CMCSA.O    Comcast Corp                   T3 2023 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       HSY        Hershey Co                     T3 2023 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       UPS        United Parcel Service Inc      T3 2023 United Parcel Service Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       KIM        Kimco Realty Corp              T3 2023 Kimco Realty Corp Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       BSX        Boston Scientific Corp         T3 2023 Boston Scientific Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       CARR       Carrier Global Corp            T3 2023 Carrier Global Corp Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       MO         Groupe Altria Inc              T3 2023 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       WST        West Pharmaceutical Services   T3 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
                                    Inc                            Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       IP         International Paper Co         T3 2023 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       CMS        CMS Energy Corp                T3 2023 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       LH         Laboratory Corporation of      T3 2023 Laboratory Corporation of America
                                    America Holdings               Holdings Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       NEM        Newmont Corporation            T3 2023 Newmont Corporation Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       STX.O      Seagate Technology Holdings    T1 2024 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
                                    PLC                            Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       MA         Mastercard Inc                 T3 2023 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       LUV        Southwest Airlines Co          T3 2023 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       KDP.O      Keurig Dr Pepper Inc           T3 2023 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       TSCO.O     Tractor Supply Co              T3 2023 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       VLO        Valero Energy Corp             T3 2023 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   08:00     GWW        WW Grainger Inc                T3 2023 WW Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   07:00     MAS        Masco Corp                     T3 2023 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2023   07:00     AMT        American Tower Corp            Communiqué de presse du 3e trimestre 2023
                                                                   d'American Tower Corp
 26-Oct-2023   06:00     LIN        Linde PLC                      T3 2023 Linde PLC Communiqué de presse
 26-Oct-2023   BMO       WTW.O      Willis Towers Watson PLC       T3 2023 Willis Towers Watson PLC Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       XOM        Exxon Mobil Corp               T3 2023 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       ABBV       Abbvie Inc                     T3 2023 Abbvie Inc Communiqué de presse
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       CL         Colgate-Palmolive Co           T3 2023 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       CVX        Chevron Corp                   T3 2023 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       PSX        Phillips 66                    T3 2023 Phillips 66 Earnings Release (en anglais
                                                                   seulement)
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       XEL.O      Xcel Energy Inc                T3 2023 Xcel Energy Inc Communiqué de presse
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       SWK        Stanley Black & Decker Inc     T3 2023 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       CBRE       CBRE Group Inc                 T3 2023 CBRE Group Inc Communiqué de presse
 27-Oct-2023   BMO       LYB        LyondellBasell Industries NV   T3 2023 LyondellBasell Industries NV Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 27-Oct-2023   07:00     TROW.O     Groupe T Rowe Price Inc        T3 2023 T Rowe Price Group Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 27-Oct-2023   07:00     CHTR.O     Charter Communications Inc     T3 2023 Charter Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 27-Oct-2023   06:00     AON        Aon PLC                        T3 2023 Aon PLC Communiqué de presse
 
 
** Toutes les heures sont indiquées en U.S. EDT, ou AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', ou BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', ou DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', ou en blanc si non connu.

** Ce journal ne fournit pas les chiffres de l'estimation du bénéfice par action. Ces chiffres peuvent être
récupérés à partir d'Eikon.

Etapes à suivre dans Eikon pour récupérer l'estimation du BPA

Indicateur Eikon-> Guide des actions-> Indices principaux-> S&P 500-> Événements-> Sélectionner les types
d'événements-> Sélectionner la société-> Estimations

Valeurs associées

S&P 500 INDEX
CBOE -0.68%
© 2023 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

