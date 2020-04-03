Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Interparfums renonce à ses objectifs 2020 Reuters • 03/04/2020 à 09:31









3 avril (Reuters) - Interparfums SA IPAR.PA : * INTERPARFUMS RENONCE A SES OBJECTIFS 2020 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur IPAR.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées INTERPARFUMS Euronext Paris -1.18%