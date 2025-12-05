 Aller au contenu principal
Information on a Temporary Transfer of ABL Diagnostics Shares
information fournie par Boursorama CP 05/12/2025 à 17:00

Woippy, December 5, 2025, 5:00 PM CET – ABL Diagnostics S.A. (ISIN: FR001400AHX6, ticker: ABLD, listed on Euronext Paris) informs its shareholders and the market that a temporary transfer of 128,026 shares of the company was executed on November 12, 2025 and reported by email to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on November 13, 2025, in accordance with Article L.22-10-48 of the French Commercial Code.

The ONDE disclosure dated December 3, 2025 can be accessed on the AMF database: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2025DD1072556.

This transaction is part of the second Agreement between Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (ABL Luxembourg) and Alumni Capital LP (Delaware, USA) and Alumni Capital Limited (British Virgin Islands), as announced on October 22, 2025.

The shares were converted into bearer form to enable delivery under the “Delivery versus Payment” mechanisms specified in the Agreement. This is not a definitive economic sale but a technical movement with no impact on the company’s capital structure or voting rights, which remain attached to the loaned shares.

This temporary transfer did not involve any payment from Alumni Capital, nor any compensation to Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (ABL Luxembourg) or ABL Diagnostics.

Valeurs associées

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
3,040 EUR Euronext Paris -0,65%

