GOUR MEDICAL : Eligibility of shares GOUR MEDICAL to the PEA-SME device for the year 2020

Paris, France, January 23, 2020 - Gour Medical confirms that it meets the criteria for eligibility of its shares for the PEA-PME scheme for the 2020 financial year.
In accordance with the decree n ° 2014-283 of March 4th, 2014 taken for the application of the article 70 of the law n ° 2013-1278 of December 29th, 2013 of finances for 2014, fixing the eligibility of the companies to the PEA-PME, GROUPE SCHMITTGALL meets the following criteria:
- a workforce of less than 5,000 employees, on the one hand,
- an annual turnover not exceeding 1.5 billion euros or a balance sheet total of less than 2 billion euros, on the other hand.
As a result, GOUR MEDICAL shares can be fully integrated into the PEA-PME accounts, which enjoy the same tax advantages as the traditional PEA.
About Gour Medical
GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for the management of the main pathologies of pets.
GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).
