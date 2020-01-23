FCE FEB20
5 982.00
-0.24%
GOUR MEDICAL : Eligibility of shares GOUR MEDICAL to the PEA-SME device for the year 2020
Actusnews23/01/2020 à 18:00

Paris, France, January 23, 2020 - Gour Medical confirms that it meets the criteria for eligibility of its shares for the PEA-PME scheme for the 2020 financial year.

In accordance with the decree n ° 2014-283 of March 4th, 2014 taken for the application of the article 70 of the law n ° 2013-1278 of December 29th, 2013 of finances for 2014, fixing the eligibility of the companies to the PEA-PME, GROUPE SCHMITTGALL meets the following criteria:

  • a workforce of less than 5,000 employees, on the one hand,
  • an annual turnover not exceeding 1.5 billion euros or a balance sheet total of less than 2 billion euros, on the other hand.

As a result, GOUR MEDICAL shares can be fully integrated into the PEA-PME accounts, which enjoy the same tax advantages as the traditional PEA.

Find all the information about Gour Medical and Weedley:

http://www.gour-medical.com

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for the management of the main pathologies of pets.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

Contacts

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge Goldner

CEO GOUR MEDICAL

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél. : +33 786 449 642

loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

VIDEO FINANCE

 contact@video-finance.com

 Tél.: +33 621 581 675


