Getlink-Bénéfice net en hausse de 20% en 2019
Reuters27/02/2020 à 07:44

    27 février (Reuters) - Getlink SE  GETP.PA :
    * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN BÉNÉFICE NET ANNUEL CONSOLIDÉ EN
HAUSSE
DE 20% À 159 MILLIONS D'EUROS
    * GETLINK FIXE UN OBJECTIF FINANCIER D'UN EBITDA 2020 À 580
MILLIONS D'EUROS (À PÉRIMÈTRE CONSTANT, TAUX DE CHANGE DE 1 £ =
1,14 €)
    * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN EBITDA ANNUEL À 560 MILLIONS
D'EUROS, EN
BAISSE DE 2%
    * GETLINK PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,41 EURO PAR ACTION
    * GETLINK MAINTIENT SON OBJECTIF DE DÉPASSER 735 MILLIONS
D'EUROS
D'EBITDA À L'HORIZON DE 2022
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  GETP.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
