Getlink-Bénéfice net en hausse de 20% en 2019

27 février (Reuters) - Getlink SE GETP.PA : * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN BÉNÉFICE NET ANNUEL CONSOLIDÉ EN HAUSSE DE 20% À 159 MILLIONS D'EUROS * GETLINK FIXE UN OBJECTIF FINANCIER D'UN EBITDA 2020 À 580 MILLIONS D'EUROS (À PÉRIMÈTRE CONSTANT, TAUX DE CHANGE DE 1 £ = 1,14 €) * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN EBITDA ANNUEL À 560 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 2% * GETLINK PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,41 EURO PAR ACTION * GETLINK MAINTIENT SON OBJECTIF DE DÉPASSER 735 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'EBITDA À L'HORIZON DE 2022 * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN EBITDA ANNUEL À 560 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 2% * GETLINK FAIT ÉTAT D'UN BÉNÉFICE NET ANNUEL CONSOLIDÉ EN HAUSSE DE 20% À 159 MILLIONS D'EUROS * GETLINK PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,41 EURO PAR ACTION * GETLINK MAINTIENT SON OBJECTIF DE DÉPASSER 735 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'EBITDA À L'HORIZON DE 2022 * GETLINK FIXE UN OBJECTIF FINANCIER D'UN EBITDA 2020 À 580 MILLIONS D'EUROS (À PÉRIMÈTRE CONSTANT, TAUX DE CHANGE DE 1 £ = 1,14 €) Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur GETP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

