Eiffage et Vinci décrochent un contrat pour les lignes 16 et 17 du Grand Paris Reuters • 06/02/2020 à 17:49









PARIS, 6 février (Reuters) - Eiffage SA FOUG.PA et Vinci SGEF.PA annoncent jeudi: * AVOIR REMPORTÉ EN GROUPEMENT (50/50) UN CONTRAT POUR LA RÉALISATION DES INFRASTRUCTURES ÉLECTRIQUES DES PREMIERS TRONÇONS DES LIGNES 16 ET 17 DU GRAND PARIS EXPRESS POUR UN MONTANT DE PLUS DE 68 MILLIONS D'EUROS * LES DEUX LIGNES CUMULENT 30 KILOMÈTRES DE VOIES, 10 GARES ET 32 OUVRAGES ANNEXES Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur FOUG.PA ou SGEF.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées VINCI Euronext Paris -0.53% EIFFAGE Euronext Paris -0.98%