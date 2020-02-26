CAC 40
5 611.51
-1.20%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Edenred-Chiffre d'affaires opérationnel 2019 en hausse de 14% à €1,57 md
Reuters26/02/2020 à 07:27

    26 février (Reuters) - Edenred  EDEN.PA  a publié mercredi
les résultats annuels suivants pour 2019:
    * REVENU TOTAL DE 1,626 MILLIARD D'EUROS, EN CROISSANCE DE
18,0%
(+13,8% EN DONNÉES COMPARABLES)
    * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES OPÉRATIONNEL DE €1,57 MILLIARD (+13,9%
EN
DONNÉES COMPARABLES)
    * EBIT : 545 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 18,3% (+14,8% EN
DONNÉES COMPARABLES), EN LIGNE AVEC L'OBJECTIF ANNONCÉ D'UN EBIT
COMPRIS ENTRE 520 ET 550 MILLIONS D'EUROS
    * RÉSULTAT NET, PART DU GROUPE : 312 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN
PROGRESSION DE 22,9%
    * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ : 0,87 EURO PAR ACTION, EN HAUSSE DE 1
CENT
D'EURO PAR RAPPORT À 2018
    * MARGE BRUTE D'AUTOFINANCEMENT AVANT AUTRES CHARGES ET
PRODUITS
DE 524 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 30,9% (+16,5% EN DONNÉES
COMPARABLES)
    * RATIO D'ENDETTEMENT NET / EBITDA DE 1,9X, APRÈS 782
MILLIONS
D'EUROS DÉDIÉS AUX ACQUISITIONS
    * DIT ABORDER 2020 AVEC CONFIANCE ET CONFIRME POUR
L'EXERCICE EN
COURS LES OBJECTIFS ANNUELS FIXÉS À HORIZON 2022 DANS LE CADRE
DU PLAN STRATÉGIQUE NEXT FRONTIER

Texte original sur Eikon  
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  EDEN.PA
