Edenred-Chiffre d'affaires opérationnel 2019 en hausse de 14% à €1,57 md
Reuters•26/02/2020 à 07:27
26 février (Reuters) - Edenred EDEN.PA a publié mercredi les résultats annuels suivants pour 2019: * REVENU TOTAL DE 1,626 MILLIARD D'EUROS, EN CROISSANCE DE 18,0% (+13,8% EN DONNÉES COMPARABLES) * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES OPÉRATIONNEL DE €1,57 MILLIARD (+13,9% EN DONNÉES COMPARABLES) * EBIT : 545 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 18,3% (+14,8% EN DONNÉES COMPARABLES), EN LIGNE AVEC L'OBJECTIF ANNONCÉ D'UN EBIT COMPRIS ENTRE 520 ET 550 MILLIONS D'EUROS * RÉSULTAT NET, PART DU GROUPE : 312 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN PROGRESSION DE 22,9% * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ : 0,87 EURO PAR ACTION, EN HAUSSE DE 1 CENT D'EURO PAR RAPPORT À 2018 * MARGE BRUTE D'AUTOFINANCEMENT AVANT AUTRES CHARGES ET PRODUITS DE 524 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 30,9% (+16,5% EN DONNÉES COMPARABLES) * RATIO D'ENDETTEMENT NET / EBITDA DE 1,9X, APRÈS 782 MILLIONS D'EUROS DÉDIÉS AUX ACQUISITIONS * DIT ABORDER 2020 AVEC CONFIANCE ET CONFIRME POUR L'EXERCICE EN COURS LES OBJECTIFS ANNUELS FIXÉS À HORIZON 2022 DANS LE CADRE DU PLAN STRATÉGIQUE NEXT FRONTIER Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur EDEN.PA
