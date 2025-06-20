DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : The Shareholders'meeting approves the change of corporate name from DELFINGEN Industry to DELFINGEN

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, June 20 th , 2025

The Shareholders'meeting approves the change of corporate name from DELFINGEN Industry to DELFINGEN

DELFINGEN, a world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments, announces that all resolutions submitted to the vote were approved at the Shareholders'meeting held on June 5, 2025, under the chairmanship of Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Among the resolutions adopted was the approval of the change in the company's corporate name. As of July 1, 2025, DELFINGEN Industry will become DELFINGEN.

The ticker symbol (ALDEL) and ISIN code (FR0000054132) remain unchanged.

Next event:

28 th July, 2025: publication of H1 2025 revenue (after market close).

About DELFINGEN ( www.delfingen.com )

DELFINGEN is the world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, …).

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive and industry sectors, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin LEHARI

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

“Safe Harbor” statement

Although DELFINGEN's Management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by the forward-looking statements.