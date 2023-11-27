CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : CBI and Ready Player Me, a digital object platform, announce a partnership agreement

CBI and Ready Player Me, a digital object platform, announce a partnership agreement

CBI will integrate the Ready Player Me avatar and digital object system into AlphaVerse

AlphaVerse users will have access to all digital objects available on the Ready Player Me platform

D igital objects created by AlphaVerse and curated by Ready Player Me will be available in all digital universes using the Ready Player Me system , thereby generating additional revenue opportunities for AlphaVerse

Paris, France – November 2 7 , 2023, at 18h 00 CET - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI), listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI, announces a partnership agreement with Ready Player Me. This collaboration aims to integrate Ready Player Me's avatar and digital object system into the AlphaVerse digital world, thereby offering an expanded immersive experience for users. Additionally, Digital objects developed by AlphaVerse and approved by Ready Player Me will be usable in all universes adopting the Ready Player Me's technology, creating additional revenue sources for AlphaVerse.

The association between AlphaVerse and Ready Player Me opens new horizons for users, providing an enriched and extended experience. This partnership strengthens the metaverse experience by allowing AlphaVerse users to access the extensive Ready Player Me collections already available, significantly expanding the offering of Digital objects for use within AlphaVerse. This diversification enhances the user experience within AlphaVerse, thereby increasing the number of collectors and enthusiasts of Digital objects.

The collaboration is reciprocal, as the Digital objects created in AlphaVerse will be made available on Ready Player Me once approved by Ready Player Me. They will be integrated into worlds connected to this platform and available for sale in these digital worlds, thereby creating a broader economic ecosystem for AlphaVerse's digital assets. For CBI, it represents a major opportunity to create new revenue sources.

Finally, this agreement allows for swift synchronization of created assets. All creations from AlphaVerse, Ready Player Me, and its partners—similar to AlphaVerse, creating and uploading digital objects on this platform—will be available to all users upon approval and uploading by Ready Player Me, ensuring visibility and rapid dissemination across the various connected universes. This strengthens the reach and relevance of AlphaVerse's creations in a digitally expanding and evolving ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.cbicorp.io , www.alphaverse.com , and https://readyplayer.me/ .

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-fulfillment of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, commercial applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a pioneer in blockchain, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to capitalize on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 segment (Public Offer) of the Paris Euronext Growth Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com .

About Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me is a platform for creating interoperable digital avatars. Its standout feature is its ability to produce unique and realistic avatars, perfectly adaptable to different virtual environments, applications, and games. What distinguishes Ready Player Me the most is its emphasis on interoperability, allowing avatars created through their platform to be used in various compatible digital universes. This characteristic ensures consistency and customization of the user experience, regardless of the virtual context in which the avatars are deployed.

Contact

Issuer

CBI

Frédéric CHESNAIS, CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Sponsor Listing

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA, Partner

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com