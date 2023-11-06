CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : CBI and AFRICARARE ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

CBI & AFRICARARE ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Mutual land sales for US$ 1 million and tokens for US$ 155,000.

CBI can use the AfricanRare lands acquired in this way to develop new experiences with its own partners and benefit from corresponding revenues.

This agreement is reciprocal; Africacare will have the same opportunities for the AlphaVerse lands acquired from CBI.

Paris, France – 6 November 2023 at 8:00 AM CET - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI), listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI, today announces a strategic partnership with Africarare, opening new development prospects for both companies. This agreement involves an exchange of lands and tokens, allowing CBI to explore new activities on the Africarare platform. This agreement is reciprocal, with Africarare having the same opportunities on the AlphaVerse platform developed by CBI.

This agreement opens the door to exciting new possibilities in the digital universe, strengthening the presence of both partners in their respective domains.

The agreement includes a land exchange. CBI and Africarare can develop these lands in cooperation with their own partners or sell them. Therefore, CBI/AlphaVerse and its partners can immediately use Africarare's lands to develop new experiences. The same will apply reciprocally for Africarare and its partners in the universe developed by CBI/AlphaVerse. Alternatively, CBI and Africarare can freely transfer the acquired lands if there is interest.

A sponsorship program will be established between AlphaVerse and Africarare to compensate each party based on the traffic brought to the other platform and the revenues generated by these users. Each of the parties will be responsible for the development and commercialization of the purchased lands.

In addition to the land acquisition, this agreement includes an exchange of $UBUNTU tokens issued by Africarare and valued at $155,000 in exchange for $CRYS tokens and $USDT tokens. The $UBUNTU token and the $CRYS token are the governance tokens of Africarare and AlphaVerse, thus strengthening the ties between the two partners.

This multi-component partnership reflects the ongoing commitment of CBI and Africarare to explore new opportunities and foster innovation in the blockchain and digital universe. For more information, please visit the website www.cbicorp.io .

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, are fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-achievement of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy $FAV tokens, and there should be no offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification in accordance with the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The token listing, currently under legal and technical review, remains subject to confirmation. Listing details may change as the parties continue their negotiations.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across various industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the goal of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology, or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 (Public Offering) compartment of the Paris Euronext Growth Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com .

About AFRICARARE

Africarare is an innovative virtual environment and metaverse that stands out for its commitment to celebrating African cultural diversity and its innovation potential. This dynamic digital space provides a unique platform for exploration, creativity, and interaction within constantly evolving virtual worlds, thus contributing to shaping the future of the metaverse. Africarare is positioned as a key player in the metaverse landscape and strives to create an immersive and inclusive experience for its users.

