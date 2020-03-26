Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Safran retire ses objectifs 2020 et annule son dividende 2019 Reuters • 26/03/2020 à 20:50









26 mars (Reuters) - Safran SA SAF.PA : * CORONAVIRUS-SAFRAN ANNONCE LE RETRAIT DE SES OBJECTIFS POUR 2020 * CORONAVIRUS-SAFRAN ANNULE SA PROPOSITION DE VERSER UN DIVIDENDE D'UN MILLIARD D'EUROS POUR 2019 * CORONAVIRUS-SAFRAN ANNONCE LA MISE EN PLACE EN COURS D'UNE NOUVELLE LIGNE DE CRÉDIT DE 3 MDS€ Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SAF.PA

Valeurs associées SAFRAN Euronext Paris -5.35%