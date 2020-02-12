Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Orange ne participera pas au congrès Télécoms de Barcelone-source Reuters • 12/02/2020 à 12:35









12 février (Reuters) - Orange SA ORAN.PA : * CORONAVIRUS-ORANGE NE PARTICIPERA PAS AU CONGRÈS TÉLÉCOMS DE BARCELONE-SOURCE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ORAN.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ORANGE Euronext Paris +1.46%