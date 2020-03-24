Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Nexans suspend à son tour ses prévisions 2020 Reuters • 24/03/2020 à 18:47









24 mars (Reuters) - Nexans SA NEXS.PA : * SUSPEND SES PRÉVISIONS 2020 EN RAISON DES INCERTITUDES LIÉES AU CORONAVIRUS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur NEXS.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées NEXANS Euronext Paris +4.65%