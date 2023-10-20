Carmila - Financial Information as of 30 September 2023

Key financial information

Net rental income up +4.2% on a like-for-like basis versus the first nine months of 2022

Confirmation of expected recurring earnings per share of €1.57 in 2023, corresponding to organic growth of +8%



Trading for the first nine months of 2023

Retailer sales up +6% and footfall up +3% versus the first nine months of 2022

Good leasing momentum: 602 leases signed in the first nine months of the year, positive reversion (+0.3%)

Financial occupancy at 96.0%, stable versus end-September 2022