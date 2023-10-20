 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
NOV 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 850.00
-1.30%
Carmila - Financial Information as of 30 September 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP20/10/2023 à 17:54

Key financial information
Net rental income up +4.2% on a like-for-like basis versus the first nine months of 2022
Confirmation of expected recurring earnings per share of €1.57 in 2023, corresponding to organic growth of +8%

Trading for the first nine months of 2023
Retailer sales up +6% and footfall up +3% versus the first nine months of 2022
Good leasing momentum: 602 leases signed in the first nine months of the year, positive reversion (+0.3%)
Financial occupancy at 96.0%, stable versus end-September 2022

