BNP Paribas rembourse par anticipation notes Tier 2 GBP 1 milliard le 24 mai 2026

* BNP Paribas déclenche remboursement anticipé intégral de GBP 1 milliard obligations subordonnées Tier 2 à taux fixe révisable échéance mai 2031 (ISIN FR0014003N10). * Remboursement prévu autour du 24 mai 2026 à 100% valeur nominale. * Paiement inclura intérêts courus jusqu’à, mais hors, date de remboursement. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. BNP Paribas SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/14B0CCA457ABAECAC996325B08C1ABF606D7A218
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