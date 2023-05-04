 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • Alstom remporte un contrat pour un projet d'innovation en matière de sécurité ferroviaire en Espagne

Alstom remporte un contrat pour un projet d'innovation en matière de sécurité ferroviaire en Espagne
information fournie par Reuters04/05/2023 à 08:53

4 mai (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM REMPORTE UN CONTRAT POUR LA MISE EN ŒUVRE DU PROJET D'INNOVATION DE L'ADIF SUR L'ERTMS POUR LES LIGNES À FAIBLE DENSITÉ

* LE CENTRE ALSTOM DE MADRID METTRA EN ŒUVRE UN PROJET DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DE L'ERTMS POUR LES LIGNES À FAIBLE DENSITÉ

* LA MISE EN ŒUVRE ET LES ESSAIS SERONT EFFECTUÉS SUR LE TRONÇON LA ASUNCIÓN UNIVERSIDAD-GUARDO, QUI FAIT PARTIE DE LA LIGNE À ÉCARTEMENT MÉTRIQUE LEÓN-ARAGUREN

