Alstom remporte un contrat pour un projet d'innovation en matière de sécurité ferroviaire en Espagne
information fournie par Reuters04/05/2023 à 08:53
4 mai (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* ALSTOM REMPORTE UN CONTRAT POUR LA MISE EN ŒUVRE DU PROJET D'INNOVATION DE L'ADIF SUR L'ERTMS POUR LES LIGNES À FAIBLE DENSITÉ
* LE CENTRE ALSTOM DE MADRID METTRA EN ŒUVRE UN PROJET DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DE L'ERTMS POUR LES LIGNES À FAIBLE DENSITÉ
* LA MISE EN ŒUVRE ET LES ESSAIS SERONT EFFECTUÉS SUR LE TRONÇON LA ASUNCIÓN UNIVERSIDAD-GUARDO, QUI FAIT PARTIE DE LA LIGNE À ÉCARTEMENT MÉTRIQUE LEÓN-ARAGUREN
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA
(Gdansk Newsroom)
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-0.09%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer