Alstom fournira les trains, le signalement et la maintenance de la ligne 4 du métro de Mumbai

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* ALSTOM FOURNIRA LES TRAINS, LES SOLUTIONS DE SIGNALISATION ET LA MAINTENANCE DE LA LIGNE 4 DU MÉTRO DE MUMBAI
* 39 RAMES METROPOLIS SERONT FABRIQUÉES EN INDE DANS L'USINE ALSTOM DE SRI CITY
* LA VALEUR TOTALE DE LA FOURNITURE DE CES PRODUITS, SOLUTIONS ET SERVICES S'ÉLÈVE À QUELQUES CENTAINES DE MLNS D'EUROS POUR ALSTOM
Texte original nGNE437nd8
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
