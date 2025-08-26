 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Alstom fournira les trains, le signalement et la maintenance de la ligne 4 du métro de Mumbai
information fournie par Reuters 26/08/2025 à 08:03

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM FOURNIRA LES TRAINS, LES SOLUTIONS DE SIGNALISATION ET LA MAINTENANCE DE LA LIGNE 4 DU MÉTRO DE MUMBAI

* 39 RAMES METROPOLIS SERONT FABRIQUÉES EN INDE DANS L'USINE ALSTOM DE SRI CITY

* LA VALEUR TOTALE DE LA FOURNITURE DE CES PRODUITS, SOLUTIONS ET SERVICES S'ÉLÈVE À QUELQUES CENTAINES DE MLNS D'EUROS POUR ALSTOM

Texte original nGNE437nd8 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

