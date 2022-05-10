All of Transgene’s preclinical and clinical assets progressed in line with expectations in Q1 2022

-­ TG4050 – New positive preliminary Phase I results presented at AACR 2022; additional clinical data to be presented at ASCO 2022

- BT-001 – Preclinical data presented at AACR 2022. Phase I clinical update to be released in Q2 2022



­- Dr. Alessandro Riva proposed as new independent Director and non-executive Chairman of the Board, separating the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



­- €46.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 – Confirmed financial visibility until the end of 2023



.../...