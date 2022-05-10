 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • All of Transgene’s preclinical and clinical assets progressed in line with expectations in Q1 2022

All of Transgene’s preclinical and clinical assets progressed in line with expectations in Q1 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP10/05/2022 à 17:45

-­ TG4050 – New positive preliminary Phase I results presented at AACR 2022; additional clinical data to be presented at ASCO 2022
­
- BT-001 – Preclinical data presented at AACR 2022. Phase I clinical update to be released in Q2 2022

­- Dr. Alessandro Riva proposed as new independent Director and non-executive Chairman of the Board, separating the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

­- €46.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 – Confirmed financial visibility until the end of 2023

.../...

