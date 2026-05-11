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Agenda Macro Zonebourse : semaine du 11 au 15 mai 2026
information fournie par AOF 11/05/2026 à 17:55

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 11 mai 2026

16h00 : Ventes de logements existants (mensuel) (États-Unis)

Mardi 12 mai 2026

11h00 : Indice du sentiment économique ZEW (zone euro)

11h00 : Indice du sentiment économique ZEW (Allemagne)

14h30 : Taux d'inflation de base (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Taux d'inflation (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Taux d'inflation de base (annuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Taux d'inflation (annuel) (États-Unis)

Mercredi 13 mai 2026

07h30 : Taux de chômage (France)

11h00 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (zone euro)

14h30 : Prix à la production core (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Prix à la production (mensuel) (États-Unis)

16h30 : Changement des stocks de pétrole brut EIA (États-Unis)

Jeudi 14 mai 2026

08h00 : Balance commerciale des marchandises (Royaume-Uni)

08h00 : PIB (mensuel) (Royaume-Uni)

08h00 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (Royaume-Uni)

08h00 : Production manufacturière (mensuelle) (Royaume-Uni)

14h30 : Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage (États-Unis)

14h30 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Prix à l'importation (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Prix à l'exportation (mensuel) (États-Unis)

14h30 : Vente au détail ex autos (mensuel) (États-Unis)

16h00 : Stocks des entreprises (mensuel) (États-Unis)

Vendredi 15 mai 2026

14h30 : Indice Empire State Manufacturing (États-Unis)

15h15 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (États-Unis)

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