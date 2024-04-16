AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. expands its logistics and storage capacity for supporting and managing third-parties’ clinical trials in the USA

Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics S.A. (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of a new agreement with VELA Diagnostics USA Inc. to expand the scope of services announced in February 2024.

Here the new agreement will serve the interests of ABLD sister company, CDL Pharma, (https://www.cdlpharma.com/). CDL Pharma is a clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in the management of biological samples in clinical research with central laboratory services designed for pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech companies, CROs and companies involved in biomedical research. CDL Pharma is more a “B2B type CRO”.

Using the facilities of the temperature-controlled New-Jersey based warehouse, through ABLD, its sister company, CDL Pharma which is involved in different clinical studies in the world, is offering now dedicated logistics, biobanking and storage services for its customers having clinical trials in the USA.