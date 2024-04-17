AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. and Medline Industries, LP to distribute Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Prep Kits in the U.S.

Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories, is pleased to announce today the execution of a non-exclusive distribution agreement to confer to Medline Industries, LP (www.medline.com) the rights to promote and commercialize in the United States the ABLD Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions including new high throughput library preparation kits.

The NGS market was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2023 to 2030. The ABLD NGS kits bring efficiency to laboratories and centers involved in any NGS sequencing by offering customers a scalable, high-performance library of preparation solutions that decrease workflow time compared to other methodologies.

Engineered for efficiency, the kits come with optimal performance in terms of turnaround time (~75 min for the entire library preparation workflow), robustness (high-quality DNA libraries with high yields, dual indexing) and versatility. Indeed, the reagents are compatible with all Illumina NGS systems (NextSeq, MiSeq, MiniSeq, iSeq-100…) and streamline the process of preparing and pooling libraries for any species for a broad spectrum of samples.