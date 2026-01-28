ABL Diagnostics Strengthens Strategic Supplier Agreements to Support Accelerated Growth

Woippy, January 28, 2026 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the reinforcement of its strategic agreements with leading global life science and molecular biology suppliers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Vazyme, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Illumina, Roche, Biolegio, Eurofins, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, MGI, and other key industry partners.



These strengthened partnerships reflect ABL Diagnostics’ commitment to securing a robust, reliable, and scalable supply chain capable of supporting the strong growth of its commercial activities across all business lines.



The renewed and expanded agreements provide improved commercial conditions, including more competitive pricing, optimized contractual terms, and enhanced supply security. These improvements will enable ABL Diagnostics to better manage increasing volumes while maintaining high standards of quality and performance.



The reinforced supplier framework directly supports ABL Diagnostics’ core technologies, notably genotyping by sequencing and qPCR-based molecular detection, both of which are experiencing sustained demand across research and diagnostic markets.