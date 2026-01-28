 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

ABL Diagnostics Strengthens Strategic Supplier Agreements to Support Accelerated Growth
information fournie par Boursorama CP 28/01/2026 à 08:00

Woippy, January 28, 2026 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the reinforcement of its strategic agreements with leading global life science and molecular biology suppliers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Vazyme, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Illumina, Roche, Biolegio, Eurofins, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, MGI, and other key industry partners.

These strengthened partnerships reflect ABL Diagnostics’ commitment to securing a robust, reliable, and scalable supply chain capable of supporting the strong growth of its commercial activities across all business lines.

The renewed and expanded agreements provide improved commercial conditions, including more competitive pricing, optimized contractual terms, and enhanced supply security. These improvements will enable ABL Diagnostics to better manage increasing volumes while maintaining high standards of quality and performance.

The reinforced supplier framework directly supports ABL Diagnostics’ core technologies, notably genotyping by sequencing and qPCR-based molecular detection, both of which are experiencing sustained demand across research and diagnostic markets.

Valeurs associées

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
3,400 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Le restaurant Hyperloop au Futuroscope, un parc de Compagnie des Alpes. (Crédit: / Compagnie des Alpes)
    A suivre aujourd'hui... Cie des Alpes
    information fournie par AOF 28.01.2026 07:53 

    (AOF) - Portée par une forte activité dans les domaines skiables, une dynamique soutenue dans l'hébergement et des parcs de loisirs toujours en croissance, la société débute le nouvel exercice sur des bases solides. Compagnie des Alpes a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires ... Lire la suite

  • LEGRAND : Le mouvement reste haussier
    LEGRAND : Le mouvement reste haussier
    information fournie par TEC 28.01.2026 07:42 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques, pour leur part, se trouvent dans la zone de surachat, ... Lire la suite

  • PERNOD RICARD : Retour possible sur les supports
    PERNOD RICARD : Retour possible sur les supports
    information fournie par TEC 28.01.2026 07:21 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est négatif, mais il se situe au-dessus de sa ligne de signal : la tendance est en train de changer. Maintenant, le MACD doit franchir zéro pour que la hausse se poursuive dans les jours à venir. L'indicateur principal de la force du mouvement ... Lire la suite

  • MICHELIN : Le mouvement reste haussier
    MICHELIN : Le mouvement reste haussier
    information fournie par TEC 28.01.2026 07:07 

    SYNTHESE Le MACD est positif et supérieur à sa ligne de signal. Cette configuration confirme la bonne orientation du titre. On constate que le potentiel de hausse du RSI n'est pas épuisé. Les stochastiques ne sont pas surachetés, ce qui laisse intact le potentiel ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank