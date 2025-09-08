ABL Diagnostics signs exclusive distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific UK to expand DeepChek® sequencing-based genotyping solutions across the United Kingdom and Ireland

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce the signature of an exclusive distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific UK, a privately-owned company based in Dorking, Surrey, United Kingdom.



Through this collaboration, Eurobio Scientific UK will expand access to ABL Diagnostics’ DeepChek® portfolio, which integrates sequencing-based genotyping assays and proprietary bioinformatics software for advanced data interpretation. The solutions primarily address HIV and viral hepatitis (HBV, HCV), while also covering other infectious diseases such as CMV, COVID-19, as well as bacterial applications including tuberculosis and 16s microbiome analysis.



With the growing demand for sequencing-based diagnostics and resistance genotyping, particularly in the fields of HIV, hepatitis and emerging infectious diseases, this partnership positions both companies to address critical healthcare challenges. The UK’s strong research sector and increasing emphasis on antimicrobial resistance monitoring further reinforce the strategic importance of this collaboration.