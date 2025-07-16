ABL Diagnostics Signs Distribution Agreement with Anatech to Expand Molecular Detection Solutions in South Africa and Southern Africa

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Anatech Instruments (Pty) Ltd (https://anatech.co.za). Under this partnership, Anatech will promote and commercialize ABLD’s DeepChek® (non-exclusive distribution) and UltraGene (exclusive distribution) molecular assays across laboratories in South Africa, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.



Through this collaboration, Anatech will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/20250220_UltraGene_Assays_Brochure_v4.pdf). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics’ mother company, (https://www.einpresswire.com/article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers), reinforcing Anatech’ position in molecular diagnostics.