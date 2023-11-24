ABL Diagnostics expands its commercial network and collaborations to offer unique Sanger & NGS based microbiology genotyping assays and software worldwide.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the expansion of its network of exclusive distributors, able to offer the DeepChek® technology to laboratories willing to implement microbiology applications like HIV, SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Viral Hepatitis, Papillomavirus, 16s/18s RNA, BKV, RSV, Influenza and other infectious diseases targets (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/). The DeepChek® technology is offered via unique Sanger & Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) based assays and a suite of software reporters and related databases offered to laboratories through highly secured systems in line with the highest international data protection regulations (e.g., RGPD).

Relying on a network of local professional partners covering 47 countries (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/distributors/) in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, South America, the ABL Diagnostics team can offer end-to-end solutions covering both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows to small, medium and high throughput laboratories.

ABL Diagnostics also reinforces its commercial presence through new collaborations and customers in various European countries adopting the DeepChek® technology.

The company plans to strengthen its team to actively start operations in Asia and in the USA in 2024.