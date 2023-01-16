 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Vauban increases its stake in Financière Groupe Proxiserve to 99.7%
information fournie par Reuters16/01/2023 à 11:17

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vauban Infrastructure Partners said on Monday it had increased to 99.7% its stake in plumbing, heating and air-conditioning private contractor Financière Groupe Proxiserve.

Vauban said it had acquired a further 37.8% stake in Proxiserve, adding that the transaction constituted Proxiserve's first full exit from independent investment management firm Asterion's Fund I portfolio, which has co-controlled the firm with Vauban since 2019.

"Vauban now has exclusive control over the company through its various investment funds under management and will enable the company to accelerate its development in promising and value-added activities," Vauban said in a statement.

The price of the stake was not released.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; editing by Jason Neely)

