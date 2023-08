Mondial 2023 : où sont les stars ?

(230815) -- AUCKLAND, Aug. 15, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Aitana Bonmati (L) of Spain vies with Fridolina Rolfo (C) of Sweden during the semi-final match between Spain and Sweden at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei) - Photo by Icon sport