Les supporters de Reading, mécontents, font interrompre le match contre Port Vale

Reading FC has dropped its stadium's name and renamed it after a sponsor.The Royals' home will no longer be known as the Madejski Stadium, and instead has been rebranded as the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the next ten years.Fans have reacted with mixed opinions.The club said the agreement would help it achieve its long-term goals at a time when financial accountability and self-sustaining revenue generation is more important than ever in football.The Championship club is currently under a transfer embargo and has lost £93.1m since 2018.Select Car Leasing, which also sponsors the club's shirts, is a car and van leasing firm based in Reading.Since opening in 1998, the 24,161 seat stadium has been named after former Royals chairman Sir John Madejski, after he oversaw the move from Elm Park.,Image: 626244831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine / Avalon Photo by Icon Sport