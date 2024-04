Le conseil présidentiel de transition en Haïti a prêté serment

As smoke billows from the Ministry of Finance building behind them, people leave the area after hearing gunshots from armed gangs near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 2, 2024. More than 50,000 people fled Port-au-Prince within three weeks last month as an explosion of gang violence shook the Haitian capital, the United Nations said April 2, 2024. ( AFP / Clarens SIFFROY )