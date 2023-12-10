 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
La Roma arrache un nul miraculeux face à la Fiorentina
information fournie par So Foot10/12/2023 à 23:00

Giacomo Bonaventura of ACF Fiorentina, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gianluca Mancini of AS Roma during the Serie A football match between AS Roma and Fiorentina at Olimpico stadium in Rome (Italy), December 10, 2023./Sipa USA No Sales in Italy - Photo by Icon sport

AS Roma 1-1 Fiorentina

Buts : Lukaku (5 e ) pour la Roma // Martínez Quarta (66 e ) pour la Fiorentina

Expulsion : Zalewski (64 e ) et Lukaku (87 e ) côté Roma

