 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client

La Roma arrache la victoire contre l'Udinese
information fournie par So Foot26/11/2023 à 20:01

Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse 26 Novembre 2023 - Roma, Italia - sport, calcio - Roma vs Udinese - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2023/2024 - Stadio Olimpico di Roma. Nella foto: esultanza Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse November 26, 2023 Rome, Italy - sport, soccer - Roma vs Udinese - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2023/2024 - Olimpic Stadium în Rome. In the pic: Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) celebrates - Photo by Icon sport

Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse 26 Novembre 2023 - Roma, Italia - sport, calcio - Roma vs Udinese - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2023/2024 - Stadio Olimpico di Roma. Nella foto: esultanza Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse November 26, 2023 Rome, Italy - sport, soccer - Roma vs Udinese - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2023/2024 - Olimpic Stadium în Rome. In the pic: Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) celebrates - Photo by Icon sport

Roma 3-1 Udinese

Buts : Mancini (20 e ), Dybala (81 e ) et El Shaarawy (90 e ) pour les Giallorossi // Thauvin (57 e ) pour les Friulani

L’eau mouille, le feu brûle, Dybala délivre la Roma.…

TP pour SOFOOT.com

Lire la suite de l'article sur SoFoot.com
Sport
Copyright © 2023 So Foot

0 commentaire

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank