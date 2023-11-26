La Roma arrache la victoire contre l'Udinese

Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse 26 Novembre 2023 - Roma, Italia - sport, calcio - Roma vs Udinese - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2023/2024 - Stadio Olimpico di Roma. Nella foto: esultanza Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse November 26, 2023 Rome, Italy - sport, soccer - Roma vs Udinese - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2023/2024 - Olimpic Stadium în Rome. In the pic: Gianluca Mancini (23 AS Roma) celebrates - Photo by Icon sport