L’Inter s’impose à Salzbourg et file en huitièmes

Foto Davide Spada/LaPresse 24 ottobre 2023 - Milano , Italia - sport, calcio - Inter vs Salisburgo - Champions League 2023/2024 - Stadio San Siro. Nella foto: esultanza dopo il gol 2-1 Hakan Calhanoglu (FC Inter); Lautaro Martinez (FC Inter);October 24 , 2023 Milan , Italy - sport, calcio - Inter vs Salzburg Champions League 2023/2024 - San Siro Stadium . In the pic : celebrates after scoring 2-1 Hakan Calhanoglu (FC Inter);Lautaro Martinez (FC Inter); - Photo by Icon sport
RB Salzbourg 0-1 Inter
But : Lautaro Martínez (85 e SP)
L’eau mouille, le feu brûle, Lautaro délivre l’Inter.…
TP pour SOFOOT.comLire la suite de l'article sur SoFoot.com
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer