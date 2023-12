Gardiens buteurs vs joueurs gardiens

Davide Calabria (Milan) - George Alexandru Puscas (Genoa) - Olivier Jonathan Giroud (Milan) during Genoa CFC vs AC Milan, Italian soccer Serie A match in Genoa, Italy, October 07 2023. French international Olivier Giroud had to replace Mike Maignan, who was sent off after a red card in the match AC Milan against Genoa. Photo by Danilo Vigo/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM - Photo by Icon sport