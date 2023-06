Comment les Turcs ont-ils vécu la finale de la Ligue des champions

With the nostalgic tram standing in Taksim square, the 2023 UEFA Champions League giant trophy seen in the background. Manchester City and Inter will face each other in the final match that will determine the champion of the UEFA Champions League season on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium. As part of the festival, a giant Champions League trophy and a model of a soccer ball were seen in Taksim. It was met with intense interest from domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo by Onur Dogman / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) - Photo by Icon sport