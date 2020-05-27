Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Boeing relance la production du 737MAX Reuters • 27/05/2020 à 23:36









BOEING RELANCE LA PRODUCTION DU 737MAX (Reuters) - Boeing a annoncé mercredi avoir repris la production de ses 737MAX, à un rythme toutefois peu élevé, sur son site de Renton, dans l'Etat de Washington. L'appareil est interdit de vol depuis mars 2019 et deux catastrophes aériennes meurtrières et son retour en service pourrait attendre l'automne. (David Shepardson; version française Nicolas Delame)

