🚒 Le football européen : un modèle cassé ? …

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez (2-L) offers a replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy to the Archbishop of Madrid Jose Cobo (3-R) upon arrival to La Almudena Cathedral, in Madrid, Spain, 02 June 2024. Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League 2024 final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund on 01 June 2024. Efe/ABACAPRESS.COM// Chema Moya POOL - Photo by Icon Sport