Hungary's base rate can fall into single-digit range by Feb -central banker

Hungary's base rate can fall into the single-digit range by February, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday after the bank cut its key rate by 75 basis points to 11.5%, in line with expectations.

Virag added however that international risks justified a cautious approach to monetary policy and the bank will make decisions on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

