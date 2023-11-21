 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  • Accueil
  • Actu & Éco
  • Hungary's base rate can fall into single-digit range by Feb -central banker

Hungary's base rate can fall into single-digit range by Feb -central banker
information fournie par Reuters21/11/2023 à 15:38

Hungary's base rate can fall into the single-digit range by February, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday after the bank cut its key rate by 75 basis points to 11.5%, in line with expectations.

Virag added however that international risks justified a cautious approach to monetary policy and the bank will make decisions on a monthly basis.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/ ))

© 2023 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank