Comme l'OM, Nottingham Forest a viré son entraîneur en pleine nuit

Comique de répétition. Visiblement en passe de devenir une nouvelle mode dans le football européen, Nottingham Forest a annoncé le renvoi de son entraîneur, Sean Dyche, dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi , aux alentours de deux heures du matin.

Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further… pic.twitter.com/q6LPADIsDw…

LB pour SOFOOT.com