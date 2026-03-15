Bruno Fernandes s'offre un nouveau record avec Manchester United

David contre Bruno. En ajoutant deux passes décisives supplémentaires ce dimanche après-midi à son palmarès, Bruno Fernandes a établi un nouveau record avec Manchester United .

16 - Bruno Fernandes now has 16 assists in the Premier League this season; the most ever by a @ManUtd player in a single campaign in the competition, surpassing David Beckham's 15 in 1999-00. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/w3pZeDhm5s…

LB pour SOFOOT.com