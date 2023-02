"Personne ne verra sa retraite baisser du fait de notre réforme", affirme Olivier Dussopt

France's Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt was accused on February 3, 2023 of favoring French water company Saur Group, officials said. The National Financial Prosecutor's Office accused Dussopt of favoring the French water treatment group in a fraudulent deal when he was mayor of Annonay from 2008 to 2017, according to French newspaper, Mediapart. (FILES) This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt in Paris. ( AFP / Ludovic MARIN )