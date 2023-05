Décès de la chanteuse Tina Turner à l'âge de 83 ans

Victorieuse dans les années 1980 de huit Grammy Awards, les récompenses annuelles de l'industrie musicale américaine, Tina Turner avait vu nombre de ses titres truster le Top 40, dont "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Typical Male", "The Best", "Private Dancer" et "Better Be Good to Me".

