Some Japanese seafood exports stopped by China customs -Japan govt
19/07/2023

19 juillet (Reuters) - Some Japanese seafood exports to China have been stopped at China's customs, Japan's government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday, after local media reported China had begun blanket radiation testing on its seafood imports.

The blanket testing is seen as a move to put pressure on Tokyo's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, the Yomiuri newspaper reported ,citing sources familiar with the bilateral relationship.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura, Editing by Louise Heavens)

