Jean Tirole : « Europe is in danger of becoming an extra »

Faced with the rising power of the United Sates and China in the strategic sectors of artificial intelligence, defense, and space, Europe is struggling to compete. A lack of funding, ineffective governance, risk adverseness: these are the obstacles compromising our economic and scientific sovereignty. Nobel Prize winner in economics, Jean Tirole makes an alarming assessment of this technological gap and analyzes its root causes. Why does the Union struggle to innovate and impose itself on the international stage ? How can we overcome these obstacles ? Between uncompromising diagnoses and proposals for reform, he argues for an in-depth overhaul of our innovation and research funding policies. An interview that goes straight to the point.

