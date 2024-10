Dérèglement climatique : la station de ski du Grand Puy ferme définitivement dans les Alpes

Le lac de Serre-Ponçon, dans les Alpes, à une cinquantaine de kilomètres de la station du Grand Puy, le 25 août 2022. This view taken on August 25, 2022, shows a man carrying a water ski-ing board on the Serre-Ponçon lake at Ubaye Serre-Ponçon in The French Alps, as water levels decreased 16 meters due to the drought. The latest monthly analysis by the European Union's Global Drought Observatory (GDO) highlighted the risk of ongoing soil dryness caused by successive heatwaves and a persistent lack of rainfall as it maintained its warning issued with the previous report that nearly half of the EU's territory is at risk of drought. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) ( AFP / JOEL SAGET )